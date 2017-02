Shares in German solar companies fall and the German OekoDAX .OEKODAX is down 2.8 percent after U.S. peer Evergreen Solar ESLR.O files for bankruptcy late on Monday.

"No good signal for local solar manufacturers that face same exigencies," a trader says.

Shares in Phoenix Solar (PS4G.DE), SMA Solar (S92G.DE), Centrotherm CTNG.DE and SolarWorld SWVG.DE are all down 3.8-7.5 percent. For more double click on [ID:nN1E77E0X0]

