The outperformance of German stocks .GDAXI has come to an end and UK shares .FTSE could take the lead in the coming months, says Valerie Gastaldy, head of Paris-based technical analysis firm Day By Day.

"The market has long been carried by some ultra-resistant sectors: industrials, consumer goods, chemicals and automotive. Germany clearly benefited from this brilliant journey," she says.

"We now notice a set of signals on sectoral relative strengths that are consistent with a prolonged weakness of the DAX in the coming months ... The relative strength of the industrial sector is now forming a reversal pattern. Germany will therefore cease to be the country that attracts capital in Europe. The winners of this under-performance might be the UK stocks."

The DAX is down more than 17 percent this month, on track for its biggest monthly percentage loss since September 2002.

"The ratio of the MSCI Great Britain .MSCIGB versus the MSCI Europe .MSCIEU builds a quality bullish reversal, validated in stages. The 200-week moving average is now a support, and the MACD keeps its upside potential," Gastaldy says.

