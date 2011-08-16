Shares in advertising group Stroeer (SAXG.DE) sink 14 percent to the bottom of Frankfurt's small-cap index .SDAXI after the group posts second-quarter earnings and says it expects to post full-year results at the lower end of expectations.

"Downside risks include lack of renewals on existing contracts along with a worsening economic environment," Goldman Sachs analysts say in a note, trimming their share price target to 21 euros from 28.60.

Shares in the Stroeer, which had its market debut in July 2010, have lost more than 51 percent in value year-to-date.

