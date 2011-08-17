Shares in stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) are indicated 3.3 percent lower in pre-market trade after French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel late on Tuesday announcea a plan to tax financial transactions.

"Story is surely negative, but share price fall seems an over-reaction to us, as such a tax was discussed in Europe for several times now, but has never become reality since," a trader says.

On Tuesday, shares of NYSE Euronext NYX.N fell 8.4 percent to $26.54, making it the worst performer in the S&P 500. For more double click on [ID:nL5E7JG0IH]

