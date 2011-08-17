European stock index futures point to a lower open, as a meeting between German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Nicolas Sarkozy failed to calm investors' concerns over the spread of the euro zone debt crisis.

By 0629 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 are down 0.3-0.8 percent.

EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

ENRC ENRC.L INTERIM

Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) Q2

Hochtief (HOTG.DE) Q2

Swiss Life Holding SLHN.VX H1

Telekom Austria (TELA.VI) Q2

Kerry Group (KYGa.I) INTERIM

Balfour Beatty (BALF.L) H1

Coloplast (COLOb.CO) Q3

Galenica (GALN.S) H1

Holmen (HOLMb.ST) Q2

Vestas Wind Systems (VWS.CO) Q2

Wienerberger (WBSV.VI) Q2

Cimpor (CPR.LS) H1

Henderson Group HGG.L INTERIM

Trys (TRYG.CO) Q2

U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Q2

Deere & Company (DE) Q3

Jds Uniphase Corp JDSU.O Q4

Limited Brands LTD Q2

NetApp (NTAP.O) Q1

Staples (SPLS.O) Q2

Target Corp (TGT) Q2

MACROECONOMIC DATA (GMT)

0830 GB Unemployment/labour data June/July

0830 GB MPC minutes of August meeting

0900 EZ HICP final July

1230 US Producer Prices July

