FRANKFURT Aug 17 The STOXX Europe 600 Technology Index falls 1.3 percent as the second-biggest sectoral decliner in the region after Dell , the No.2 personal computer maker, slashes its 2012 revenue forecast due to a weakening outlook for technology spending this year.

"Alarm bells are ringing," a trader says, pointing to fallout for technology stocks in Europe.

Shares in Aixtron (AIXGn.DE), ASML Holding , Infineon (IFXGn.DE) and ARM Holdings are all down 0.7-7.3 percent.

For more double click on