Shares in Aalberts Industries (AALB.AS), which supplies parts to manufacturers ranging from car companies to artificial knee-makers, are up 4.5 percent, the top Amsterdam gainer, after it announces better-than-expected first-half earnings.

"Solid results, with the upside mainly driven by industrial services, and a positive outlook," SNS Securities analyst Edwin de Jong comments in a note.

One of the few cyclical industrial stocks to overcome the downbeat macroeconomic sentiment, Aalberts boasts a higher-than-expected 34 percent rise in first-half earnings before interest, tax and amortisation and sees its 2011 results improving on last year barring unforeseen circumstances.

