Global equities have suffered strong outflows over the past four weeks, with U.S. and emerging stock markets the most affected while Europe is close to stability as outflows from UK equities were offset by inflows into German stocks, according to Societe Generale Cross Asset Research team.

Japanese stocks bucked the trend, recording brisk inflows, SocGen data shows. "Only Japanese equities enjoy convincing net inflows at this moment," the strategists say in a note.

Jitters in the euro bond market sparked outflows from European bond funds and inflows into money market funds, before the intervention the European Central Bank, SocGen says.

The data also points to increasing outflows from credit and high yield in the United States, which "point to waning interest in corporate debt," SocGen says.

