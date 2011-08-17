Volumes of open interest in futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXU1 have tumbled following a short-selling ban on financial shares and related financial instruments by France, Italy, Spain and Belgium announced last week, as equity derivative desks move to the sidelines with traders scratching their heads.

"You've got various complex decisions coming from four countries and affecting a lot of financial instruments. You've got authorities trying to rein in the sell-off in banks, and the result is the liquidity in the whole European future market is drying up," one Paris-based trader says.

The market regulator in France -- where banking stocks plunged last week before the ban was unveiled -- has said investors are not allowed to use derivatives on stocks or indexes such as the Euro STOXX 50 to create a net short position, they can only use derivatives to hedge, create or extend a net long position.

"It basically means you can't simply buy puts, or sell futures on the Euro STOXX 50 index because you're not allowed to take a directional position on the downside on an index that contains the banks included in the short-selling ban," another Paris-based trader says.

"That brings us back to the basics: derivatives as pure hedging instruments and not an asset class on which you can develop strategies."

Reuters Messaging rm://blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net