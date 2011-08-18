Shares in Wienerberger (WBSV.VI) rise 0.9 percent in a weaker broader market as Citigroup upgrades its rating for the world's biggest brick maker to "buy" a day after the group posted solid second quarter results and said it was not bracing for recession.

"We had previously adopted too cautious a stance with respect to the pricing situation," Citi analysts say in a note.

"While we still don't expect a rapid recovery in the majority of the company's markets in the next couple of years, the results clearly show a higher level of activity than we were expecting," they add.

Shares in Wienerberger have lost almost 33 percent year-to-date and analysts and traders say that the current price offers an attractive buy-in opportunity. They have gained more than 6 percent since posting results on Wednesday.

