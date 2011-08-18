Europe shares drop early, as a raft of disappointing earnings from U.S. firms and nagging worries over global economic growth halt the market's recent tentative recovery rally.

Peripheral banking stocks feature among the top losers, with Intesa SanPaolo (ISP.MI) losing 2.2 percent, while Swiss cement maker Holcim HOLN.VX drops 4.9 percent after posting weaker-than-expected profit, hurt by the strong Swiss franc and rising raw material costs.

At 0727 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares is down 1.1 percent at 960.70 points while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 .STOXX50E index falls 1.4 percent to 2,299.21 points.

