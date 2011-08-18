Shares in Italian carmaker Fiat FIA.MI are down almost 5 percent, underperforming a weak auto sector following disappointing sales news from one of its key markets Brazil.

"Car sales in Brazil in the first half of August grew but Fiat sales were down and it lost its leading position to Volkswagen, not a good sign," a Milan-based fund manager says.

Car sales in Brazil in the first 15 days of August rose 1.7 percent, according to data on the website of Brazil's Fenabrave association of dealerships.

"The economic situation in Brazil is showing signs of worsening and that's not good news for Fiat," the fund manager says.

A trader says Fiat is also feeling the impact of recent comments from a manager that its 500 model is not selling as well as expected in the United States.

"Comments from Tata that the joint venture with Fiat in India is not going well are also not helping," the trader adds.

Italian newspapers recently cited an interview in an Indian newspaper with Tata (TAMO.NS) chairman saying the joint venture with Fiat needs to be reviewed in light of lower-than-expected volumes.

