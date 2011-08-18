The STOXX Europe 600 Construction and Materials index .SXOP falls 4.5 percent as Swiss cement maker Holcim HOLN.VX posts disappointing results, echoing earlier results from peer HeidelbergCement (HEIG.DE) and Lafarge LAFP.PA.

"Altogether a disappointing six months," DZ bank analyst Marc Nettelbeck says in a note on Holcim. "We expect a negative market reaction," he adds.

Another trader says that all the cement makers are currently tackling the same problems of soaring raw material and energy costs and that the read across for other companies was therefore likely to be significant.

Holcim, Lafarge and HeidelbergCement are all down between 3.6 and 5.8 percent.

