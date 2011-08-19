Shares in Solar Millennium S2MG.DE fall more than 50 percent after the company announces a strategic shift, saying it will use photovoltaic (PV) technology for its solar plant in Blythe, California, instead of concentrated solar power (CSP).

"We would refrain from buying into the share price weakness. The strategic move is damaging the company's credibility not for the first time," Silvia Quandt analyst Sebastian Zank writes. The plant in Blythe, the world's largest solar power plant and originally proposed by Chevron (CVX.N) and Solar Millennium, won key approval from U.S. authorities last September.

