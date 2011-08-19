(Repeats to enable link, correct grammar in lead)

Shares in Inditex (ITX.MC) lose 3.8 percent as ongoing reports that its supplier in Brazil is subcontracting sweatshops to produce apparel for the retailer continue to weigh on concerns its public image could be hit.

"Inditex is a defensive stock which is attractive to U.S. funds looking for a retailer with a good social image, stories like this could really hurt the stock," a trader at a local brokerage says.

"It is mostly foreign brokers who are net sellers of the stock today, and with the extent of the use of sweat shops in Brazil not yet known, the issue is particularly hitting the stock on a quiet day like today," the dealer says.

Brazilian authorities are now probing suppliers of six of Inditex's brands, including its flagship Zara, according to reports in Brazilian newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo overnight.

For a story on the initial investigations into the Zara owners sweatshop suppliers, click on [ID:nN1E77G18N].

Reuters Messaging rm://jonathan.gleave.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net