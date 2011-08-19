Shares in Fiat Industrial FI.MI fall more than 6 percent to touch an historic low after Goldman Sachs cuts its recommendation to "neutral" from "buy" on valuation grounds.

"We now see limited upside relative to other names under our coverage," analysts at Goldman say in a note.

At 0901 GMT Fiat Industrial shares are down 5.2 percent at 5.77 euros in heavy volume -- already 75 percent of the 90-day daily average -- off a low of 5.59 euros. Fiat Industrial was spun off from the Fiat group at the beginning of the year.

"We are lowering our revenue estimates (...) as a result of increased headwinds facing truck volume growth in Western Europe, and a slower recovery in North America agricultural sales and the global construction equipment markets," Goldman says.

