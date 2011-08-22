Shares in Dutch food group Wessanen (BSWSc.AS) rise as much as 8.4 percent to be among the top gainers on Amsterdam's bourse following a stock market filing that shows private equity firm Delta Partners increased its stake. [IDnLDE77J013]

Delta Partners' "history shows they are not an aggressive, activist investor. But they do like to discuss things with the company's management", SNS Securities analyst Richard Withagen says.

A spokesman for Wessanen says the company is in regular contact with Delta Partners about its financial performance and strategy, its relationship with them is good and he sees no reason to assume they don't support the company's current strategy. [ID:nWEA1409]

Wessanen has continued to make divestments in recent months, most recently selling its Tree of Life distribution business in Britain last month as part of its repositioning and is pushing ahead with the sale of its U.S. drinks unit ABC.

