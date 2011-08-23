FRANKFURT Aug 23 Shares in German renewable stocks are seen moving after Goldman Sachs changes ratings and target prices on the biggest players.

"In our view the equipment cycle is close to bottoming with order trends weak, capex spend being delayed (or even cancelled), customers profit warning and managements increasingly uncertain about the outlook," the brokerage writes.

It upgrades Centrotherm to "buy" from "sell", Nordex to "neutral" from "sell" and Wacker Chemie to "buy" from "neutral". Stocks in the companies are indicated up 2.1-4.2 percent. Q-Cells is seen down 3.4 percent after Goldman cuts its target price to 1 euro from 1.50 euros.

