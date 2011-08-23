The 30-day implied volatility for Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 index .OMXS30 rose 7.3 percent on Monday, according to data from Thomson Reuters Datastream, despite the index closing up 1.2 percent.

The one-month implied volatility for other major European indexes fell as most equity markets recoverd from last week's sell-off.

German DAX .GDAXI, British FTSE 100 .FTSE and French CAC 40's .FCHI 30-day implied volatility eased 0.6 to 1.1 percent, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream.

The 30-day implied volatility on Spain's IBEX 35 .IBEX and Italy's FTSE MIB .FTMIB slipped 3.7 and 7.2 percent, respectively.

