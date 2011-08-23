Shares in French specialty chemical maker Rhodia RHA.PA shed 4 percent due to a wrong trade or misplaced option that sent its shares above a takeover offer price from Solvay (SOLB.BR) the day before, analysts and traders say.

Solvay's 3.4 billion euro acquisition of Rhodia expires after market close on Wednesday, but Rhodia's share price closed on Monday at 32.69 euros, more than 1 euro above the offer price of 31.60 euros per share announced in April.

"That was a bad trade or a wrong option," one analyst who declines to be named says. "Obviously the shares had to come down today."

Earlier, French radio had reported speculation about Solvay potentially withdrawing its offer for Rhodia, but a company spokesman for Solvay categorically denies it.

