Shares in Heijmans (HEIJ.AS) are down 5.7 percent to 12.83 euros as the Dutch construction group misses first-half earnings consensus estimates and warns that the housing market in the Netherlands will continue to be difficult this year.

"Both earnings and cash flow are well below expectations, and comments on market conditions do not bode well for the near future. Consequently, we will have to cut our estimates and target price by significant numbers," KBC Securities analysts say in a note.

The analysts rate the stock a "buy" with a 23 euro price target.

Heijmans says it sees no clear sign of a recovery in the Dutch housing market as mortgage financing remains sparse, while last month's announced cut in transfer tax to 2 percent from 6 percent has yet to boost shaky consumer confidence.

