Shares in Italian toll road operator Atlantia (ATL.MI) fall 4 percent, the fourth biggest loser on the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of European blue chips, after media reports Italy's austerity tax on utilities could be extended to concessions companies.

Italy's biggest telecoms operator Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI), which could also be affected by the tax currently levied on energy companies, is down 2.6 percent.

"They fall on the hypothesis of a Robin Hood Tax," a trader says.

The Italian parliament, which is discussing a 45.5 billion euros austerity package approved by the government earlier this month, is considering extending the so-called "Robin Hood" tax to sectors including motorways and telecoms, daily Finanza e Mercati says.

Atlantia is not immediately available for a comment.

