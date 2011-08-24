Shares in Italian renewable companies extend gains after the Italian Senate's industry committee says it has asked the government to consider excluding the renewable energy sector from an austerity tax currently levied on utilities.

Enel Green Power EGPW.MI, whose shares were battered earlier this month when the Italian cabinet passed a decree extending the so-called "Robin Hood tax" to renewables, rises more than 4 percent.

Smaller renewable firm KR Energy (KAIT.MI) surges by more than 10 percent and Pramac PRAM.MI is up 4.7 percent, while Kerself KRS.MI and TerniEnergia (TRNI.MI) rise 3.4 and 2.8 percent respectively.

"It's moving the shares, but I'm pessimistic on that. The Italian goverment, because of the (fiscal) situation it's in, will try to levy more taxes," says an analyst who declines to be named.

