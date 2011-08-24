European carmakers and parts makers rally, led by Valeo (VLOF.PA) and Fiat FIA.MI, as better than expected U.S. economic data boost a perception that the highly cyclical sector has been oversold in recent weeks.

The STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts .SXAP index advances 4.9 percent. The sector is up 3 percent so far this week, in a relief rally after falling 37 percent in the previous five weeks.

Better than forecast U.S. durable goods figures, which are bolstered by an 11.5 percent jump in motor vehicle orders, help trigger a rally in the shares, which have suffered on worries of a recession.

"Cyclical stocks like the autos are supported only by bargain-hunting," a Paris-based analyst says. "Their prices had fallen very fast. So some are positioning themselves hoping to make good short-term trades."

Others pointd to the issue of valuation. "The three big German auto stocks are trading with price/book ratios around 1, which is too low," a Germany-based trader says, citing the slide in sector valuations over recent weeks.

Daimler (DAIGn.DE) surges 6.3 percent, while BMW (BMWG.DE) shares are 4.8 percent higher.

