Shares in Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) gain 7.4 percent, enjoying their biggest one-day rise in 13 months, after the French lender posts a less-than-expected 10.6 percent drop in quarterly earnings, weighed by well-flagged losses in Greece.

Investors are also reassured by comments made by top executives on a conference call on the fact that the bank has sound fundamentals and enough access to liquidity to withstand even a complete disappearance of funding from U.S. money markets.

The stock crosses above the first key resistance level following its 42 percent slump over the past month, the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of the drop, at 6.60 euros.

