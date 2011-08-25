Shares in Fiat FIA.MI rise more than 4.5 percent, the biggest gainer on the FTSE MIB index .FTMIB of Milan blue chips, after the Italian carmaker's Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne confirms its 2011 targets in spite of the global slowdown.

Shares in Fiat's sister company, Fiat Industrial FI.MI, are up 3.7 percent.

"It's rising on Marchionne's comments yesterday," a Milan-based trader says. "(He) confirmed the 2011 targets but above all said no to a capital increase."

"These stocks are now very much linked to the U.S. market, which seems to be rebounding," he adds.

Shares in Fiat, which owns a majority stake in Chrysler, stock have lost around 40 percent of their value since the beginning of August due to rising concerns about a U.S. economic slowdown. That compares with a 28 percent decline in the European STOXX car and parts index .SXAP.

