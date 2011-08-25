Gemalto GTO.PA advances 5.3 percent after the French smart card maker reports first-half profit from operations up 8 percent as it seeks to de-emphasise its historic mobile phone chip business in favour of its fast-growing transaction security unit.

"The operating profit is in line with expectations thanks to an impressive performance from secured transactions, and the company confirmed its main targets," a Paris-based trader says. "The stock still deemed attractive and relatively defensive."

Gemalto Chief Executive Olivier Piou predicts in a conference call that the company's SIM card business, which has been contracting, will resume revenue growth next year helped by increased sales of chips that will allow consumers to use their mobile handsets for payments.

"It's true that the telecom numbers were lower than forecast but they've really passed the nadir," Natixis analyst Stephane Houri says.

Gemalto's rise is also due to the stock testing and breaking above the 61.8 pct Fibonacci retracement of its recent slump, sending a strong bull signal, and moving all the way up to the next resistance level, the 50-day moving average. To see Gemalto's statement please click on [ID:nBw246456a]

