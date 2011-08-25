Shares in Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) and highway operator Atlantia (ATL.MI) gain 1.4 and 3.9 percent percent respectively after a source says companies such as telecoms groups and toll-road operators will be excluded from an austerity measure that raises a tax on energy groups.

Gains in Telecom Italia shares outpace the STOXX Europe 600 telecoms index .SXKP, which is down 0.9 percent.

"The tax question is weighing on Telecom Italia, the risk of new taxes. I don't see other elements capable of influencing the share price," a trader says.

A source close to the matter says the government will not consider a proposed extension of the energy firms' tax to companies such as toll operators and telecoms groups. The government may look into a proposed exemption for the renewable energy sector, the source says.

