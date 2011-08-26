Shares of Belgium's largest car distributor D'Ieteren (IETB.BR) fall as much as 5.9 percent, after the company missed profit forecasts in the first half of the year caused by a dip in its car windscreens business.

"Results were weaker than expected and they slightly lowered the outlook, which is dragging down shares today," a Brussels-based trader says.

D'Ieterem shares trade at 31.80 euros at 0745 GMT, a three-week low.

