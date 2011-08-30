European stock index futures point to a higher open, with the latest economic data easing concerns the U.S. economy is heading for a recession.

At 0608 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 are up 0.7-0.9 percent.

Financial spreadbetters see Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE rising 2.9 percent as the index is set to catch up with the wider market gains on Monday when the UK market was closed for a holiday.

MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

ALPHA BANK SA Q2 (ACBr.AT)

NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE SA Q2 (NBGr.AT)

PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION SA Q2 (DEHr.AT)

BALOISE HOLDING AG H1 BALN.VX

BUNZL PLC H1 (BNZL.L)

L'OREAL SA H1 (OREP.PA)

VINCI SA Q2 (SGEF.PA)

BOUYGUES SA Q2 (BOUY.PA)

ACS Q2 (ACS.MC)

No major U.S. companies reporting

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS/EVENTS (GMT):

0900 EZ Bus climate Aug

0900 EZ Econ sent't Aug

0900 EZ Ind sentim't Aug

0900 EZ Serv sentim't Aug

0900 EZ Cons sent't Aug

1300 US C/Shiller Jun

1400 US Cons conf'ce Aug

