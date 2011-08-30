Shares in Spain's Repsol (REP.MC) climb 4 percent after key shareholder Sacyr SVO.MC signs a voting alliance with Mexico's state-owned Pemex [PEMEX.UL], which also pledges to buy a further 5 percent of the oil company in coming weeks.

"We don't rule out a change in (Repsol's) management and as a result a more attractive dividend policy, more favourable for Sacyr," Banesto Bolsa analysts say in a note to clients. Sacyr shares rise 8 percent, boosted by hopes for higher dividends from its 20 percent stake in Repsol and expectations it will be able to roll over a 5 billion euro loan it signed to buy the stake.

