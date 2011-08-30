Ipsen (IPN.PA) shares rise nearly 9 percent after the French drugmaker raises its 2011 sales forecast for primary care drugs -- seen down 3 to 5 percent instead of 8-10 percent before -- and reports earnings that beat analyst expectations.

"First-half revenues and profits beat consensus and are substantially above our more conservative estimates," Jefferies analysts write in a research note, rating Ipsen shares "hold" with a target price of 28 euros.

Broker Natixis raises its recommendation on Ipsen shares to "buy" from "neutral" with a price target of 27.8 euros. Ipsen shares rise 8.8 percent to 24.10 euros by 0949 GMT.

