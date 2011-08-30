Shares in Ferragamo (SFER.MI) rise 5 percent, outperforming a 0.8 percent fall in Italy's allshare index .FTITLMS, after the up-market Italian shoemaker posts first-half profits up by a third.

"Sales trounce expectations," Berenberg Bank analysts say in a note. "Lower selling and distribution costs ... drove most of first-half EBIT improvement, with impressive sequential improvement."

Ferragamo's stock has risen about 36 percent since its initial public offering at the end of June, compared with a 21 percent fall in the allshare index during the same period.

