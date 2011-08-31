Shares in Bouygues (BOUY.PA) jump 10 percent, reversing recent sharp losses and testing its 50-day moving average, after the telecom, media and construction group unveils a 1.25 billion-euro share buyback and upgrades its sales target for 2011.

The buyback covers 11.7 percent of the company's capital and will be made at 30 euros per share, a premium of 30 percent on Tuesday's closing price.

"The impact from the share buyback on EPS would be +11.7 percent assuming 100 percent tendered to the offer," a Paris-based trader says.

