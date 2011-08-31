Shares in L'Oreal (OREP.PA) fall more than 3 percent after the cosmetics group posts first-half operating profit below forecasts and a lower operating margin, hit by higher advertising and research expenses.

"In Q2, L'Oreal achieved the lowest organic sales growth in our coverage," Bernstein Research analyst Andrew Wood writes.

"As we expected, this weak performance heralded a somewhat disappointing H1 in terms of margins and earnings and, indeed, L'Oreal's results came in either below or just in-line with our expectations and consensus. Particularly noteworthy was the fall in margins, well below consensus."

