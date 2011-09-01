Shares in Lagardere (LAGA.PA) fall as much as 16 percent after the French aerospace-to-media conglomerate warns that profits this year will be markedly lower than expected because of problems at its fledgling sports division.

The company posts flat first-half net sales of 3.72 billion euros and adjusted operating profit from its core media business of 168 million, down 7.9 percent.

The results are "very disappointing" and Sports "suffer another disaster", Barclays Capital analysts write.

"Lagardere is an inexpensive stock but with negative earnings momentum and no catalysts. For valuation to matter under these circumstances, Lagardere would need to be the cheapest it has ever been. Sadly, it has been cheaper in the past."

Cheuvreux analyst Richard Houbron says: "A month ago we warned on the market misreading Publishing's peculiar seasonality, leading to overly ambitious expectations for H1. But the depth of the warning is a shock and leads us to further cut our estimates.

"Our concern is that the warning may have further damaged management credibility, while a lack of catalysts persists."

