Shares in Fiat FIA.MI fall 3.4 percent, the second biggest losers on the FTSE MIB index of Italian blue chips .FTMIB, after Citigroup cuts its rating to "hold" from "buy" and its target price by 46 percent.

"We feel Fiat has an uphill struggle ahead," Citi analysts say in a note, adding that they are not bullish on profits in Brazil and North America, which account for a large part of Fiat's profits after the Chrysler merger.

A Milan-based trader says the Citi note, and a downgrade by another international broker, are hurting the stock.

Fiat's stock has fallen more than 37 percent so far this year, compared with a 19 percent decline in the STOXX Europe 600 Car and Parts index .SXAP.

