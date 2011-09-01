Shares in Eiffage (FOUG.PA) drop 9.5 percent, the biggest losers on France's broad SBF 120 index .SBF120 after the French construction group posts first-half results that fail to impress investors.

"The operating margin continues to deteriorate in H1, particularly for the public works division which is suffering from a persistently difficult competitive environment in France and the cuts in public spending in Spain. The margin recovery is therefore likely to be slow," a Paris-based trader says.

Eiffage's stock surrenders all the lofty gains made in the previous session in the wake of Bouygues's (BOUY.PA) upbeat outlook and massive share buyback news.

Bouygues shares are down 3.4 percent.

