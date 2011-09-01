Shares in French bank Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) fall 4.3 percent as index trackers drop the stock after index provider STOXX says it will be demoted from the key euro zone blue-chip index Euro STOXX 50 .STOXX50E.

"They are getting out of the index, so all the benchmark-tracking assets have to sell the stock," a London-based analyst says.

French power and transport engineering group Alstom (ALSO.PA), which is also being dropped from the euro zone benchmark index, loses 1.6 percent.

Spain's Inditex (ITX.MC) and Germany's Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) will replace the two French stocks in the benchmark.

Inditex gains O.9 percent, while Volkswagen falls 1.4 percent but outperforms the STOXX auto index .SXAP, down 2.7 percent. For more on changes into STOXX indexes, click on [ID:nL5E7K108O]

