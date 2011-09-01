Shares in Italian real estate company Prelios SpA (PCRE.MI) rise as much as 8 percent, reaching a near four-week high, after the German Highstreet consortium, of which Prelios is part, sells two commercial centres for 248 million euros.

"The news is positive in the sense that they have sold at net asset value (NAV), which confirms the NAV, but they don't have a major capital gain or cash flow. Also the share has been very low," a Milan-based analyst says.

The sale follows a similar 250 million euro deal at the end of May and removes fears of a capital increase, the analyst says.

A second Milan analyst says the German real estate market is proving more lively than the market in Italy.

Details of the sale announced on Wednesday as the market was closing are on Prelios' website www.prelios.com.

