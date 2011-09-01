Charts show cyclicals-heavy DAX index .GDAXI, hard hit over the past month, remains the weakest European benchmark index in the short term.

The German blue-chip index remains in the lower band of its Bollinger Bands -- a momentum indicator that uses standard deviations away from a simple moving average, while the Euro STOXX 50 .STOXX50E, UK's FTSE 100 .FTSE, France's CAC .FCHI, Spain's IBEX .IBEX and Italy's FTSE MIB .FTMIB are all in the upper band of their respective Bollinger Bands.

The DAX sank 19.2 percent in August, underperforming Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3, which lost 10.6 percent over the same period.

The charts also show the Bollinger Bands for all the indexes sharply narrowing over the past few sessions, which usually warns of a sharp move in the short term.

