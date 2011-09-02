Shares in Portuguese utility EDP (EDP.LS) rise 4.7 percent, boosted by growing interest from overseas peers in the privatisation of the state's 20 percent in the company set to take place until the end of the year.

France's GDF Suez GSZ.PA says it does not rule out buying a stake in Portugal's largest company, while Brazil's Eletrobras (ELET3.SA) (ELET6.SA) eyes buying the entire 20 percent stake on its own and a source in Germany cites interest from E.ON EONGm.DE in the Portuguese energy sector.

"EDP, and its wind energy subsidiary EDP Renewables (EDPR.LS), are boosting the broader index. The list of interested parties is growing and that's good for the stocks," Pedro Lino, a trader at Dif Broker in Lisbon, says.

EDPR shares rise 3.8 percent, also outperforming the broader index, which is up 0.3 percent.

