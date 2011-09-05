Alcatel-Lucent ALUA.PA shares fall 7 percent after the Wall Street Journal reports that negotiations to sell one of its business units to private equity firm Permira have broken down.

Alcatel-Lucent shares are the second-biggest decliners on France's blue-chip CAC 40 index .FCHI, which is down 3.65 percent.

Permira had been in exclusive talks to buy Alcatel's Enterprise business, which could be worth $1 billion, sources told Reuters in July.

On Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported the talks had broken down and another potential buyer, Aspect Software, was being brought in to the negotiations.

Alcatel-Lucent declines to comment on Monday.

