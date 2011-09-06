Italian producer Fiat SpA FIA.MI falls 5 percent and leads European auto shares lower as worries on its key Brazilian market add to worries about slowdown fears in Europe and approval of Italy's austerity package.

Risks on Fiat's inventory levels in Brazil are weighing on the stock after last week's cut in Brazil's interest rate is seen indicating slower activity, a Milan-based trader says.

"People are worried about a slowdown," he says.

A second Milan trader says investors are "de-risking" portfolios after their return from August holidays.

There is an economic slowdown, "that's for sure. And all the themes that have you seen in the last few days are still there", he says, referring to Italian debt market tensions and Italy's austerity package going through parliament.

Fiat shares are near a 14-month low and Peugeot (PEUP.PA) is down 2.5 percent, touching a 15-month low. Daimler (DAIGn.DE) is down 1.2 percent at a 19-month low.