Shares in Italian cooperative bank Popolare Milano PMII.MI rise 4 percent to a four-day high after talks on Wednesday with the Bank of Italy on its capital increase, which a broker says removes uncertainty on the issue.

Popolare di Milano is planning a capital increase of up to 1.2 billion euros.

A second broker says the illiquid stock, which has seen a sharp decline in its market capitalisation this year, is also tracking a wider sector trend. The STOXX Europe 600 bank index <.SX&P> is up 1.3 percent.

"All the sector is positive, also on covering of short positions. Certainly there is less uncertainty on Popolare Milano's capital increase," the first broker says.

Newspaper reports on Thursday say the Bank of Italy wants the capital increase carried out quickly and could accept less than the 1.2 billion euros maximum being considered.

On Wednesday the bank said merely that it had held a useful meeting with the Bank of Italy.

Reuters messaging rm://nigel.tutt.reuters.com@reuters.net