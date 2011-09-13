Shares in Dutch navigation company TomTom (TOM2.AS) rise 4 percent to be among the top gainers in Amsterdam after extending its partnership with Mazda (7261.T) to equip new models with its navigation devices and live traffic services.

"The extension of the relationship with Mazda is positive especially as TomTom notes that the extension is due to the success of the connected in-dash product in the Mazda5," SNS Securities analysts say in a note.

SNS analysts add, however, they had assumed TomTom would extend its co-operation to more of Mazda's models than announced, and say it "seems likely that a deal between TomTom and a German car manufacturer is not imminent."

Reuters messaging rm://aaron.gray-block.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net