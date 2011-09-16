Shares in Nokia NOK1V.HE are 2 percent lower on a rising market as weak report from its rival Research In Motion RIM.TO RIMM.O raises further doubts whether the Finnish firm can ever recover, outweighing a broker upgrade of the stock to "buy".

Blackberry-maker RIM -- whose similar to Nokia trying to sell outdated models -- reported overnight a steep drop in quarterly profit on limp sales of its smartphones and tablets, and offered investors little hope of a turnaround anytime soon. "These two companies are in a same kind of situation, both have challenges with competitiveness," analyst Sami Sarkamies from Nordea says.

"Although RIM report was about company-specific issues, it highlights the division of winners and losers. So far Nokia stays in the loser side as it hasn't been able to bring one new phone out in the market," Sarkamies says.

Analysts at Societe Generale upgrades Nokia to "buy" from "hold" on hopes of strong sales of its dual-SIM cellphones, while raising target price to 6 euros from 4.5.

"We believe that the main risks to our target price are a worse economic environment or increasing competition from Apple by announcing a new low/mid-range handset," they say in a note.

For more double click on [ID:nS1E78E1MR]

Reuters Messaging rm://jussi.rosendahl.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net rm://tarmo.virki.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net