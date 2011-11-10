Shares in British industrial materials group Cookson CKSN.L fall 5 percent, the top percentage losers on the FTSE 250 .FTMC index, after the company says its second-half performance was slightly below first half levels.

"Second-half performance is now expected to be slightly below first half – when trading profit of 145.9 million were reported," says Singer Capital Markets analyst Jo Reedman.

The analyst says that would imply a full-year result of less than 291.8 million pounds -- a downgrade versus consensus expectations of 291.4 million pounds.

"While the shares are already lowly rated, this is likely to further undermine investor confidence in the group's neat term prospects," Reedman says.

The FTSE 350 General Industrial Index .FTNMX2720 is down 1.25 percent.

