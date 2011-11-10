Shares in Veolia Environnement (VIE.PA) fall 4 percent after the waste, water, transport and energy group issues a new profit warning due to difficulties in several of its businesses.

The downgrade will "likely raise market uncertainty on the longer-term outlook and could raise questions about management's ability to deliver a turnaround against what appears a growing set of headwinds: economy, weather, underperforming assets," Citi analysts say in a note.

"We expect the market to wait until the December investor day to gain more visibility and understanding in the business model and profitability drivers and that until then the stock will remain weak," they add.

For more double click on [ID:nL6E7MA0N4]

Reuters Messaging rm://dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net