Shares in Anglo American (AAL) (AAL.L) rise 2.6 percent, among the top performers on the FTSE 100 .FTSE, after the firm sells 24.5 percent of its interest in its Chilean copper asset Anglo American Sur (AAS) to Mitsubishi Corporation (8058.T) for $5.39 billion.

UBS says in a note that the proactive move materially enhances value of AAS for AAL shareholders.

"This transaction values 100 percent of AAS at $22 billion ... The price is higher than the estimated Codelco option value and pre-agreed value between Codelco/Mitsui of $19.9 billion," the broker says.

UBS says it also reduces the number of shares over which Codelco may exercise its option.

Assuming Codelco exercises its option over the remaining 24.5 percent stake in Jan-12 (and AAL does not receive any other attractive offers), we estimate AAL proceeds net of tax for 49 percent of AAS to be c$7 billion. This would likely enhance our NPV (net present value) estimate by c6 percent."

